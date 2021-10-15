One creek. One river. One clean Louisiana city

Want to help 'Keep Covington Beautiful'?

COVINGTON, La. (WGNO) – Want to make the world a better place?

A cleaner place?

You can get started at the Bogue Falaya River Sweep.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood has a canoe and a kayak just for you.

It’s called the Bogue Falaya River Sweep and you can get all the details by clicking right here.

A group of students from St. Paul’s School in Covington is in training.

They’re learning just what to do out on the rivers and streams of St. Tammany Parish.

They’ll be ready Saturday, October 16 at 9 am.

That’s when the fun begins.

Trash bags, gloves, and litter grabbers will be provided by the Keep Covington Beautiful folks.

All they need is your time.