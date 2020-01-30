One arrested and another wanted in Magazine Street Shoplifting case

NEW ORLEANS– The NOPD arrested 21-year-old Terryana Martin and has issued a warrant for 27-year-old Tiara Peters for two shoplifting incidents that occurred on January 17, 2020.

Investigators say that around 4:00 p.m., five subjects entered “Jean Therapy” located in the 5500 block of Magazine Street and stole approximately $600 worth of merchandise.

At about 5:00 p.m., three of the original five subjects entered “Sally’s Beauty Supply” located in the 700 block of South Carrollton Avenue and stole approximately $1,400 worth of merchandise. Both, Martin and Peters are believed to be two of the subjects involved in this incident.

Martin was captured with the assistance of the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, but the search continues for Peters and other offenders.

Anyone with information regarding this incident, the whereabouts of Peters, and/or the identity of the remaining unknown subjects is asked to contact Second District detectives at 504-658-6020, or call anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.