One arrested after police raid New Orleans ‘chop shops’

NEW ORLEANS – On May 19, NOPD Seventh District detectives arrested 37-year-old Derrick Perkins for illegal possession of stolen things and drug possession.

At around 10:30 a.m., officers executed two warrants at alleged “chop shops” located in the 5700 block of Lewis Road and the 11900 block of Hayne Blvd.

While there, officers arrested Perkins and recovered two stolen vehicles as well as drugs.

The NOPD worked in conjunction with the St. Bernard Parish and Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Offices, and Louisiana State Police.