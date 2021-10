NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – Working with her drama teacher, Taylor Dunbar learns her lines.

At NOCCA, New Orleans Center for Creative Arts, Taylor moves into the spotlight.

WGNO’s Bill Wood says you can tell it’s where Taylor was born to be.

Now, she’s moving on.

Graduating from NOCCA and headed to The Juilliard School in New York City.

There’s no business like show business.

Taylor Dunbar knows that.

And she knows her name would look pretty good.

Sparkling.

Shining.

On a marquee.