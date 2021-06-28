On the radio, the sound of music is the sound of the symphony

NEW ORLEANS – It sounds like something from the 40s.

Maybe the 50s.

Back when you could snuggle up and listen to the radio.

That’s what it sounds like.

WGNO’s Bill Wood says it looks like something from today.

It is LPO Radio Hour hosted by Daniel Lelchuk.

Dan created the symphony show.

Researching and writing like a composer himself.

He broadcasts from his home in the French Quarter.

Dan had to find the most symphonic spot in his house.

The French Quarter is after all, not the quietest New Orleans neighborhood.

You can listen to Dan and the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra’s LPO Radio Hour right here.

Sounds like Dan is the music man.

He is Assistant Principal Cellist with the LPO.

And he’s the host of his own podcast where he interviews “extraordinary thinkers, writers, musicians, scientists, and entertainers in captivating and spirited dialogue.”

You can listen to Dan and his guests on his podcast.

Just click right here for that.