On the ballot: Jefferson Chamber supports millage renewals and sale of EJGH

METAIRIE, LA – The Board of Directors of the Jefferson Chamber announced its support of renewing the Fire and Solid Waste Disposal Millages and of the sale of East Jefferson General Hospital up for vote on the ballot in the August 15 election.

The renewal of the existing East Bank Consolidated Fire Department Millage would continue funding more than 90% of the total operating costs of the department or Fire District 1. The renewal of the existing Solid Waste Disposal Millage would continue covering operating costs for solid waste disposal, including storm debris collection, street sweeping, parade clean up, and landfill operations.

“The renewal of both the Fire and Disposal Millages would allow two essential operations to receive much needed funding to keep our community safe and clean,” said Todd Murphy, President of the Jefferson Chamber.

The approval of the sale of EJGH to LCMC will enhance the health care options available to residents on the Eastbank of the parish. Your trusted physicians, nurses, and staff will remain in place and the hospital name will stay the same.

“The Jefferson Chamber encourages voters to support the Jefferson Parish Council’s unanimous approval of the acquisition of East Jefferson General Hospital by LCMC Health,” said Todd Murphy. “Voting “yes” to the acquisition will have positive impacts on health care now and in the future.”

Election day is August 15.

Voters are encouraged to go to the polls or cast an early ballot. Early voting will be held July 25-August 8 (except Sunday, July 26 and Sunday, August 2) from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information on Jefferson Chamber-supported policy and legislation, please visit www.jeffersonchamber.org or contact Todd Murphy at (504) 835-3880 or todd@jeffersonchamber.org.