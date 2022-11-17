One week before Black Friday, it's Pink Friday

METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) – It’s back.

It’s Pink Friday.

And it’s on Metairie Road on Friday, November 18.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood is on Metairie Road where businesses invite you to shop local one week before Black Friday.

At About Face of New Orleans, owner Lindsey Benoit says, “Metairie Road has so many great small businesses to showcase, now more than ever before.”,

Besides About Face of New Orleans, Bon Temps, Nola Boo, Jade, Pure Barre, Banbury Cross, Lucy Rose, Maiya, Zuka Baby, Phina, Relish and Salon One have signed up for the big Friday of shopping.

Just look for the pink balloons outside the stores.

And at every store, you’ll get Pink Bucks when you spend $100.