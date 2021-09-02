On a wing and an answered prayer

After Hurricane Ida hits Louisiana, a moment of God's grace

MANDEVILLE, La.(WGNO) – Father Doug Busch is the Louisiana priest who practices what the Bible preaches.

After Hurricane Ida knocked off electricity to his church, he prepares for mass and discovers a new way to “let there be light”.

WGNO’s Bill Wood is with Father Doug who’s the newly named parish pastor at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church.

In the middle of the mess, he discovered a moment of grace.

An angel’s wing.

It’s from one of the church’s angel statues.

The hurricane broke it off.

It was lost.

Father Doug Busch found it.

It’s a miracle.

A hurricane makes history.

And an angel gets her wing.

Back.