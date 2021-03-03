On a Hollywood South sound stage, New Orleans actors learn the ‘Secrets of Sulphur Springs’

NEW ORLEANS – On a Hollywood South sound stage, somewhere in New Orleans, actors Adam Henslee and Trina Lafargue stand on their spot.

They can’t miss their mark.

It’s where they stand.

And where they stand is in the spotlight.

That’s where TV stardom shines on them.

WGNO’s Bill Wood says they star in the Disney TV series Secrets of Sulphur Springs.

You can watch Trina and Adam and the rest of the cast on Disney Now and on Disney Plus.

The show is great.

And the city for creating it, well, it’s the greatest.

New Orleans, of course.

Hollywood South.

And you can take a look at how some of the stars of the show enjoyed their time in New Orleans.

Spotlights.

And beignets.