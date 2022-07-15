NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) —On Friday morning, the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office held a mock hurricane evacuation at the Orleans Justice Center in preparation for an active hurricane season. The mock evacuation showed the process of loading inmates into busses to be transported to another location in the event of a category 2 storm or higher.

The first step of the process was that the inmates had to have their armbands scanned before loading into the bus. The buses and escort vehicles left the OJC sally port to simulate an evacuation to another secure location. During the mock trial, the buses returned and the inmates had to be scanned to check back into the OJC. The mock evacuation was constructed by Sheriff Susan Hutson, Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office administrative, security personnel, and 20 remanded residents.

“This is a mini city within the city so we literally have to house feed cloth and take care a provide medical and mental health for everyone and we are ready to do that,” said Sheriff Susan Hutson.