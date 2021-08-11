Ogden Museum of Southern Art announces Louisiana Contemporary winners

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Ogden Museum of Southern Art announced the winners from the 2021 edition of Louisiana Contemporary, an annual juried exhibition now on view at the museum through Oct. 10.
This year’s exhibit features 51 works by 39 Louisiana artists from a pool of 1,170 submissions.
The 2021 guest juror, Hallie Ringle, Hugh Kaul Curator of Contemporary Art at the Birmingham Museum of Art, announced the following awards:
The Helis Foundation Art Prize for Best in Show: Diana Abouchacra
Material as Rediscovered Memory I, Intaglio
First Place: NH DePass
Ida III, Vinyl heat transfer, digital print on canvas, thread, Sunbrella marine canvas
Elizabeth, Birch plywood, high pressure laminate, acrylic sheet, digital print, Ralph Lauren wallpaper, pewter candlestick holders, candle sticks, ceramic horse figurine, iPhone 11 Pro Max replica, jeweled iPhone case, steel brackets
Second Place: Mac Ball
Pop Goes America, Oil on canvas
The Border Patrol, Oil on canvas
A Voyeur in King Tut’s Tomb, Oil on canvas
Third place: Kelsey Scult, music by Sava Wolf
Her Teeth and Where to Find Them, Video and mixed media installation
With support from The Helis Foundation, the four awards come with cash prizes and special recognition at the museum. Diana Abouchacra, the recipient of the lead award will receive $5,000.
The full roster of 2021 artists includes:
- Diana Abouchacra
- Luke Alex Atkinson
- Luis Cruz Azaceta
- Christine Bagneris
- Mac Ball
- Hagit Barkai
- Wendo Brunoir
- Mary Bellorin
- NH DePass
- Tama Distler
- Michael Eble
- Maryam EL-Awadi
- Kate Gordon
- Charles Gudaitis
- Jeremiah Johnson
- Israell Johnson
- Chris King
- Faith Laurent
- Shelby Little
- Christy Lorio
- Andrew Buckner Lyman
- Kaori Maeyama
- Kristin Meyers
- Jacob Mitchell
- Angel Perdomo
- Dorthy Ray
- Kenneth Scott, Jr.
- Kelsey Scult, Music by Sava Wolf
- Rosalie Smith
- Elliot Stokes
- Maddie Stratton
- Brandon Surtain
- Trenity Thomas
- Brandt Vicknair
- John Wales and Erin Wales
- Bianca Walker
- Thomas Walton
- Johanna Warwick
- Michael Whitehead