Ogden Museum of Southern Art announces Louisiana Contemporary winners

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Ogden Museum of Southern Art announced the winners from the 2021 edition of Louisiana Contemporary, an annual juried exhibition now on view at the museum through Oct. 10.

This year’s exhibit features 51 works by 39 Louisiana artists from a pool of 1,170 submissions.

The 2021 guest juror, Hallie Ringle, Hugh Kaul Curator of Contemporary Art at the Birmingham Museum of Art, announced the following awards:

The Helis Foundation Art Prize for Best in Show: Diana Abouchacra

Material as Rediscovered Memory I, Intaglio

First Place: NH DePass

Ida III, Vinyl heat transfer, digital print on canvas, thread, Sunbrella marine canvas

Elizabeth, Birch plywood, high pressure laminate, acrylic sheet, digital print, Ralph Lauren wallpaper, pewter candlestick holders, candle sticks, ceramic horse figurine, iPhone 11 Pro Max replica, jeweled iPhone case, steel brackets

Second Place: Mac Ball

Pop Goes America, Oil on canvas

The Border Patrol, Oil on canvas

A Voyeur in King Tut’s Tomb, Oil on canvas

Third place: Kelsey Scult, music by Sava Wolf

Her Teeth and Where to Find Them, Video and mixed media installation

With support from The Helis Foundation, the four awards come with cash prizes and special recognition at the museum. Diana Abouchacra, the recipient of the lead award will receive $5,000.

The full roster of 2021 artists includes:

Diana Abouchacra

Luke Alex Atkinson

Luis Cruz Azaceta

Christine Bagneris

Mac Ball

Hagit Barkai

Wendo Brunoir

Mary Bellorin

NH DePass

Tama Distler

Michael Eble

Maryam EL-Awadi

Kate Gordon

Charles Gudaitis

Jeremiah Johnson

Israell Johnson

Chris King

Faith Laurent

Shelby Little

Christy Lorio

Andrew Buckner Lyman

Kaori Maeyama

Kristin Meyers

Jacob Mitchell

Angel Perdomo

Dorthy Ray

Kenneth Scott, Jr.

Kelsey Scult, Music by Sava Wolf

Rosalie Smith

Elliot Stokes

Maddie Stratton

Brandon Surtain

Trenity Thomas

Brandt Vicknair

John Wales and Erin Wales

Bianca Walker

Thomas Walton

Johanna Warwick

Michael Whitehead