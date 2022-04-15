AVONDALE, La. (WGNO) — The weekend is almost here for dozens of golfers to hit the links for the 2022 Zurich Classic. Ahead of the big tournament, event officials have released the full field report of competitors.
Field Report
by: Kylee Bond
Posted:
Updated:
by: Kylee Bond
Posted:
Updated:
AVONDALE, La. (WGNO) — The weekend is almost here for dozens of golfers to hit the links for the 2022 Zurich Classic. Ahead of the big tournament, event officials have released the full field report of competitors.
Field Report