Officials: Police chief in Louisiana took $4k in seized cash

GRAYSON, La. (AP) — A police chief in Louisiana has been accused of taking thousands of dollars seized as evidence.

Grayson Police Chief Mitch Bratton announced his own arrest in a Facebook post on Thursday, and says he “won’t debate the validity of the charge.”

Bratton says he had contacted an outside agency about concerns he had with a town employee. Louisiana State Police say the investigation into Bratton’s police department started after a complaint was filed about the missing money.

State investigators say Bratton took about $4,000 in two different cases that was never documented as evidence.

He has been booked into jail.