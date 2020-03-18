Officials: Man found dead after Louisiana boating accident

MONROE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana man has been found dead nearly a week after being ejected from a boat.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said in a news release that the body of Earl Clack was found Tuesday in Black Bayou. The 48-year-old was with another man March 11 when their boat hit a wake, causing the kill switch to detach from the motor and the vessel to make a hard turn.

Both were thrown from the boat but the other man was wearing a personal flotation device and was rescued by a good Samaritan.

Officials say Clack was not wearing a personal flotation device when his body was found.