Official: Edwards rejects pay raise delay for state workers

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks to reporters at a briefing on the state’s efforts against the coronavirus pandemic in Baton Rouge, La., Monday, May 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana’s state workers will get pay raises this year despite the pandemic’s effect on state revenues.

Gov. John Bel Edwards vetoed a legislative effort to withhold $57 million for salary hikes. The state’s civil service director announced the decision from Edwards on Wednesday.

Lawmakers sought to stall the pay raises in the budget that began July 1. They froze the pay raise money and ordered agencies not to dole it out. They cited the state’s financial uncertainty because of the coronavirus pandemic.

But Civil Service Director Byron Decoteau told the state’s Civil Service Commission that Edwards stripped that language from the budget bill with his line-item veto authority.