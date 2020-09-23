Official accused of letting people take government asphalt

CLINTON, La. (AP) — A local government president in Louisiana is accused of letting acquaintances take asphalt owned by the government.

Louisiana State Police say East Feliciana Parish Police Jury President Louis Kent of Clinton surrendered on Tuesday and faces a felony charge of malfeasance in office.

A news release says state police learned that the 67-year-old let several people remove aggregate from a parish storage yard. News outlets quote officials with the parish sheriff’s office as saying the material was asphalt.

It was not immediately clear whether Kent has an attorney who could speak for him.