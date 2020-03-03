Officers make swift arrest after shooting in St. Rose

ST. ROSE, LA – Deputies with the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a teenager believed to be responsible for a February 29 shooting.

Officers responded to the Charlestowne Subdivision, in St. Rose, after learning of the incident.

Deputies arrived on scene and made contact with the victim, a 38-year-old male, that suffered from what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the head. The victim was conscious and alert, and was immediately transferred to the University Medical Center in New Orleans for medical treatment.

During the course of the investigation, detectives determined 18-year-old Joseph Washington the shooter, and an arrest warrant was issued.

On March 2, just before midnight, Joseph Washington turned himself in.

He was placed under arrest and transported to the Nelson Coleman Correctional Center where he was charged with one count of aggravated battery with a dangerous weapon.

Washington is being held at the Correctional Center with no bond.