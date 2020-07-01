Officers block escape attempt from Louisiana prison

Some fences are topped with razor wire

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Authorities quickly captured a man who scaled one of the inner fences at a Louisiana prison and got caught in the razor wire.

The Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections said in a news release Tuesday that 32-year-old Aaron Dun, tried to escape Elayn Hunt Correctional Center around 7 p.m. Monday.

Dun was awaiting trial in St. John the Baptist Parish for home invasion, aggravated kidnapping, and armed robbery.

He is also a registered sex offender in Alabama, where he is wanted for several additional charges.

The department says attempted escape charges are pending against Dun and the attempted escape remains under investigation.