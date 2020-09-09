Officer on leave, 2 pulled from duty following arrest video

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — A police officer in Louisiana has been placed on administrative leave and two others have been temporarily pulled from their regular duties after videos showed an officer punching a Black teen during an arrest.

Lafayette police spokesperson Sgt. Wayne Griffin says the incident happened Saturday night at a bowling alley in Lafayette.

Griffin says a teen approached the officers and the physical altercation ensued. One video posted on social media shows the teen walking up to an officer.

The officer then shoves the teen twice saying, “get off me.” Another video of the arrest shows the teen being restrained by two officers as a third officer punches him.