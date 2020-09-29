Officer-involved shooting in Avondale

AVONDALE, LA – The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a deputy-involved shooting.

At the crime scene, Sheriff Joseph Lopinto reported that the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide and fatal deputy-involved shooting that occurred tonight in Avondale.

The Sheriff recounts that just after 7:30 pm, deputies were dispatched to a disturbance possibly involving a firearm near the intersection of Coretta Drive and Grambling Street. A caller stated that she observed a male attacking a female, and may have heard gunshots.

Arriving deputies located a male and female near the intersection of Grambling and Butler Drive. The male shot the female, and deputies fired several shots at the male. Both the female victim and the male suspect were pronounced dead on the scene.

There is no motive information available at this time, but the incident is believed to be domestic in nature.

