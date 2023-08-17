NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A new report from the Office of Inspector General finds fewer than 4% of applicants go on to become cops.

Inspector General Edward Michel released a letter to Interim Superintendent Michelle Woodfork Thursday, Aug. 17, urging the NOPD to improve officer recruitment and retention because the lack of officers has become a public safety threat and could cost the city millions of dollars.

In the public letter, Michel writes that Louisiana’s Municipal Police Employees’ Retirement System has been partially dissolved because of the significant number of officers leaving the plan.

“The city is now required to pay a fine of about $50,000 per month, but that fine increases to about $214,000 per month, beginning in July of 2024,” Michel explained. “If the NOPD fails to prove its staffing levels, these fines could cost the city about $38 million over the next 15 years.”

Data shows that between January and April of this year, 39 new recruits were hired out of 1,148 applicants.

“Not very many people out there are able to pass such stringent standards, including a credit history check,” Michel said. “So, it stands to reason that you would need more applicants than normal to fill one or two or three positions because you’re going to have to go through many more people to meet those high standards.”

Among Michel’s recommendations are using feedback from exit interviews to create impactful polices and strengthen recruitment initiatives by monitoring and analyzing their data.

“That’s going to help them identify bottlenecks,” Michel said. “So, for instance, many applicants who apply to take the test never even get around to taking the test. So, NOPD is now personally reaching out to these individuals who expressed an interest in taking the test and making sure that they actually schedule them to take the test to get more applicants in the hiring pool.”

In response to Michel’s letter, Woodfork released her own, writing that this feedback has been put into action on several occasions and that they’re working on ways to implement more of Michel’s ideas.

Michel did take note of the department’s improvements. According to the inspector general, since 2021, there have been salary increases and bonuses, plus an increase in civilian positions.

Michel added he’s confident the department will implement his recommendations.

