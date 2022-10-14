NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — An off-duty NOPD officer has been shot after police say an armed person tried to rob him on Thursday (Oct. 13).

Detectives say the shooting happened just after 10:30 p.m. in the 300 block of Rendon Street in Mid-City. That’s near Bayou Beer Garden.

According to police, a struggle ensued, leading to the officer being shot. The officer has been identified as Louis Blackmon, a four-year veteran of the force. As of Friday evening, Blackmon remains hospitalized but has been listed in stable condition.

“I use to always walk around by myself at lunch just everywhere and now I am petrified to do that,” explained Lori Nino, who visits Mid-City several days a week.

Nino stays on high alert when walking in the area. She wasn’t shocked to hear about what happened to Officer Blackmon.

“It doesn’t matter if it was a police officer or just a regular person just walking down the street —nobody deserves that, no one,” said Nino.

In October alone, three high-profile crimes have occurred in Mid-City — all within a mile of each other.

A 17-year-old was murdered last week on North Carrollton Avenue. Days before that, the man suspected of shooting a deputy constable and landlord engaged in a brief standoff with police.

Nino has advice for anyone visiting the neighborhood.

“Keep your eyes open, but sometimes that’s not enough because things could happen in the blink of an eye like they have been happening. Just use extra precaution,” said Nino.

There is no word on a suspect in Thursday night’s shooting.

