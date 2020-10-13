October 30: Lafreniere Park hosts first ever Trunk or Treat

METAIRIE, LA – On Friday, October 30, the Kenner North Kiwanis and Lafreniere Park will host their first ever Trunk or Treat event.

The event will be held in Lafreniere Park in the North Mall Parking Lot between the Copeland Meadow and Mall Island.

The event will run from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Tickets will be $5.00 per child 12 and under, and children are encouraged to dress up. There will also be food trucks on-site with refreshments available for purchase.

The Lafreniere Trunk or Treat will have no more than 64 trunks for proper social distancing. All physical distancing, capacity limitations and mask requirements will be enforced. There is no cost to set up a trunk and participants must provide their own trunk set up.

Interested in registering a trunk?

Complete and submit this form.

Below are the requirements:

All trunks must arrive before 5:45 p.m. on Friday, October 30, 2020

Participants should bring candy or treats for 1,000 kids

Participants must provide a table for items so there is no contact

No loud music

No risqué or overly scary trunks

Business materials or information may be placed on tables (signs should not exceed 2’X4’ inches size)