Happening this week: Ochsner’s 24-hour COVID-19 vaccine festival

NEW ORLEANS — Happening this week, Ochsner is hosting a 24-hour vaccination festival.

Round-the-clock appointments are now open for the drive-thru event which will be held at the Shrine on Airline (6000 Airline Drive in Metairie.)

Beginning at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday morning, the fest will last a full 24 hours, ending at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday.

Vaccine Fest will include festival-themed flair, including themed playlists for the vaccine wait period. Those receiving their vaccines are encouraged to use hashtag #VaxFest to share their experience and encourage others to protect themselves and their community by getting vaccinated.

Ochsner says 6,500 first doses of the Moderna vaccine will be administered, making this the largest vaccination event in the state.

Vaccines will only be administered to eligible residents with appointments. A full list of eligibility criteria can be found at https://ldh.la.gov/covidvaccine/.

To make an appointment you can go to myochsner.org or call 844-888-2772.

All those administered will be automatically signed up for their second dose at the next 24-hour event. Second doses will be administered on April 21-22 at the same appointment time as each patient’s first dose at the Shrine on Airline.

