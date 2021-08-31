Ochsner provides locations for oxygen, dialysis support in wake of Hurricane Ida

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Will nearly a million customers still without power in Southeast Louisiana following the catastrophic damage caused by Hurricane Ida, patients in need of oxygen and/or dialysis treatment are facing critical uncertainty.

Ochsner Health has released the following locations for oxygen support and information from the New Orleans Health Department regarding dialysis treatment.

OXYGEN LOCATIONS

Orleans Parish:

New Orleans Fire Station 1 – 2920 Magazine St; Hours: 8 am – 6 pm

New Orleans Fire Station 36 – 5403 Read Blvd; Hours: 8 am – 6 pm

New Orleans Fire Station 6 – 4500 Gentilly Rd; Hours: 8 am – 6 pm

New Orleans Fire Station 40 – 2500 General de Gaulle Dr; Hours: 8 am – 6 pm

Jefferson Parish:

Johnny Jacobs Playground in Marrero – 5851 5th Ave; Marrero, LA 70072

Cleary Playground – 3700 Civic St; Metairie, LA 70001

Ochsner stresses that patients in need of oxygen support due to electricity issues should call 211 to find a nearby location. Ochsner also urges patients in need of oxygen to avoid going to the Emergency Room unless they are seeking emergency medical care.

DIALYSIS LOCATIONS

Davita Uptown in Touro Hospital

Davita Gentilly at 4720 Paris Avenue

FKC Metairie at 4425 Utica St

FKC Lake Forest at 10545 Lake Forest Blvd

FKC Downtown at 2235 Poydras st

FKC Marrero at 735 Westbank Expressway

To receive a status update on your dialysis center or to reschedule your dialysis appointment, please call the following numbers:

Davita patients – call 504-283-9098 or 800-900-8331

Fresenius patients – call 800-626-1297

Dialysis Center Inc patients – call 866-424-1990

For patients who use RTA paratransit for transportation to appointments, call RTA at 504-827-7433 to schedule transportation.