NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The scientists, engineers and doctors of the future are high school students today.

“What we’re really trying to do is offer equitable access for high STEM programming for our students here in New Orleans. It’s really important that students who want to go into careers in healthcare pathways, that their math and science education is solid,” said Physician’s Champion Dr. Monique Pierce Hamilton.

Hamilton is the Physician’s Lead of the Ochsner Pathfinders STEM Program and she says the one way to strengthen that science education is through a hands-on special project day.

“We’re in the simulation center today. So the students are getting to work with our Ochsner Xavier PA students and so they’re learning a lot of skills that they would need in healthcare. They’re learning how to suture, how to take care of wounds, NG2 placement, and all of that a lot of hands-on activity for the students,” said Hamilton.

Holy Cross tenth grader Solomon Richardson says this week has helped to define his own career path.

“I’m trying to be a biomedical engineer and build some of the machines that doctors and nurses use every day to perform procedures,” said Richardson.

According to Hamilton, the hands-on experience for the students is valuable, but so are the conversations with healthcare professionals.

“A lot of the healthcare professionals will come over and just tell their pathway and how they started what they would have wished they’d known when they were their age,” said Hamilton.

The program is a means of passing on experience from professionals and a win for students.

“I’m definitely taking advantage of this, a place to get inside the medical field,” said Hamilton.

