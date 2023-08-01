NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The U.S. News & World Report ranked Ochsner Medical Center as the best hospital in Louisiana for the 12th consecutive year.

The ranking includes Ochsner Medical Center – New Orleans, Ochsner Medical Center – West Bank and Ochsner Baptist. OMC ranks #1 within the New Orleans metro area.

U.S. News ranked Ochsner’s Ear, Nose and Thorat specialty as #42 of the nation’s top 50. The organization’s Gastroenterology and GI Surgery, Neurology and Neurosurgery, and Pulmonary and Lung Surgery specialties ranked in the country’s top 10%.

Aortic Valve Surgery, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, Colon Cancer Surgery, Diabetes, Heart Attack, Heart Failure, Hip Replacement, Kidney Failure, Knee Replacement, Leukemia, Lymphoma and Myeloma, Lung Cancer Surgery, Pneumonia, Prostate Cancer Surgery, Stroke, and Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement were named “high performing” procedures and conditions.

“It takes an entire team to offer an exceptional level of care and outcomes that are awarded a national ranking from U.S. News & World Report. On behalf of my colleagues, it is an honor and privilege to be included among the best,” said John Carter, MD.

The accolades are part of the U.S. News & World Report’s 2023-2024 Best Hospitals rankings.

