NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On June 14, a local Louisiana hospital was recognized as a top children’s hospital.

Ochsner Hospital for Children has been named #1 in Louisiana in the new Best Children’s Hospitals for 2022 – 23 rankings by U.S. News & World Report.

According to reports Ochsner Hospital for Children was also recognized in pediatric cardiology and heart surgery, pediatric gastroenterology and gastrointestinal surgery, and pediatric orthopedics in the new rankings.

In celebration, Ochsner Hospital for Children held a press briefing at the Michael R. Boh Center on Tuesday.

Formal remarks from pediatric and system leadership kicked off the gathering at 12:15 p.m., followed by a brief reception.

For more information about Ochsner Hospital for Children, you can click here.