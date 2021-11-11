Ochsner Hospital for Children hosting vaccination event at City Park Saturday

Andre Mattus, right, a nurse at the University of Washington Medical Center, gives the first shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to Amar Gunderson, 6 1/2, Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Ochsner Health and New Orleans City Park are teaming up for a family-friendly COVID-19 vaccine event on Saturday, November 13, 2021, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 33 Dreyfous Drive in front of City Putt Miniature Golf Course.

Appointments are now available for children ages 5 to 11 for this event by visiting myochsner.org or by calling 844-888-2772. Walk-up appointments will be accepted, and adult doses of the Pfizer vaccine (ages 12 and up) will be available. A parent or guardian must be present for children under the age of 18 to receive the vaccine.

Ochsner and City Park will offer STEM-based and community art activities during a 15-minute monitoring period following the vaccination.

Eligible participants who get the COVID-19 vaccine onsite will receive $100 gift cards from the Louisiana Department of Health as part of the state’s Shot for 100 Program.

A limited number of admissions passes to the Louisiana Children’s Museum will be available to families, as supplies last.

The event will also feature appearances by the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans entertainment teams and superhero-themed giveaways.

Expanding the availability of the COVID-19 vaccine to younger individuals ages 5 to 11 is a critical step forward to curbing the spread of the virus and protecting our children. The increase in pediatric cases and pediatric hospitalizations during the fourth surge of COVID-19 underscored how vulnerable the children of Louisiana are to this highly contagious and deadly virus. Friends protect each other – so let’s let the children of Louisiana get their superhero shot so they can get back to focusing on their lives at home, at school and in play,. William “Billy” Lennarz, MD, FAAP, MMM, System Chair of Pediatrics, Ochsner Hospital for Children.

To learn more, please visit www.ochsner.org/vaccine. To make vaccination appointments for children, adolescents, or adults at other locations, please visit myochsner.org or call 844-888-2772.