Ochsner conducting Pfizer vaccine trial for kids aged 5-11

NEW ORLEANS— A medical trial is underway at Ochsner to test a COVID vaccine in children under the age of 12 and your child could be a part of the research.

This phase is actually a trial for the 2 shot Pfizer vaccine for kids 5-11 years of age. Ochsner is one of two sites taking place statewide, in what is a global trial of 4,500 children.

The medical system’s head of infectious diseases research and pediatrics appeared online today to explain the process and to address some of the concerns parents might have.



Ochsner’s Infectious Diseases Specialist, Dr. Julia Garcia-Diaz stated, “We enrolled our first patient at 8 o’clock this morning and we’ll continue over the next few weeks doing the 5-11, the 2-5 and the 6-24 months of age.”

As for the amount of dosage administered to children versus adults, Pediatrics Chair, Dr. William Lennarz stated, “They(the vaccines) have titrated the doses down just like we might do with other vaccines so that there are pediatric doses being used.”

Children participating in the trials will be monitored for 18 months to study effects on their bodies..

To register your child email covidvaccine@ochsner.org to participate. You will recieve an automatic reply with a link to register.