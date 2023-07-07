NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Ochsner Blood Bank is meeting people where they are this July to help fight against the critical blood shortage.

The blood donations will focus on collecting blood platelets and type O red cells throughout the Louisiana southeast region. The blood donations go directly to the Ochsner Blood Bank, which supports over 70 percent of Ochsner’s blood needs for patients at Ochsner hospitals.

Blood donors must meet the following requirements:

Be at least 17 years old and weigh at least 110 pounds.

Be over cold or flu symptoms for 72 hours.

Have had no dental work (including cleaning) in the last 72 hours.

Have not donated whole blood in the last eight weeks.

Have had no transfusions in the last 3 months.

Have not lived with a person who HAS hepatitis in the last 12 months.

Have had no tattoos or piercings in the last month from a facility that is regulated by the state of Louisiana; or in the last 3 months from a facility that is NOT regulated by the state of Louisiana.

Blood platelet donations will be held exclusively at Ochsner Medical Center – New Orleans Blood Donor Center at 1516 Jefferson Highway Monday though Thursday 8 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday to Sunday The office is located next to OMC Medical Library – Hospital on the1st floor.

Check out a location near you listed below:

Monday, July 10th Pelican Point Carwash 5805 Jefferson Hwy., Elmwood, LA 70123 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Saturday, July 15th St. Mary Golf & Country Club 585 Fairview Dr., Berwick, LA 70342 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Sunday, July 16th Knights Of Columbus Belle Chasse #6357 9016 Hwy 23, Belle Chasse, LA 70037 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Monday, July 17th Ochsner Therapy & Wellness – Tchoupitoulas 5300 Tchoupitoulas St., New Orleans, LA 70115 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Tuesday, July 18th Fletcher Technical and Community College 1407 Highway 311, Schriever, LA 70395 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Thursday, July 20th St. Bernard Parish Hospital 8000 West Judge Perez Dr., Chalmette, LA 70043 6:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Friday, July 21st Ochsner Health Center – Covington 1000 Ochsner Blvd., Covington, LA 70433 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Saturday, July 22th Ochsner St. Anne Hospital 4608 Hwy 1, Raceland, LA 70394 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Sunday, July 23rd American Legion Post #222 4101 Patriot St., Marrero, LA 70072 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Monday, July 24th Leonard J. Chabert Medical Center 1978 Industrial Blvd., Houma, LA 70363 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Wednesday, July 26th Ochsner Baptist – A Campus of Ochsner Medical Center 2700 Napoleon Ave., New Orleans, LA 70115 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Thursday, July 27th St. Charles Parish Hospital 1057 Paul Maillard Rd., Luling, LA 70070 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Friday, July 28th Ochsner Medical Center – Northshore 100 Medical Center Dr., Slidell, LA 70461 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

For those who cannot make the designated time appointments can be booked by phone at 504-842-3375 or online at: https://ochsnerbloodbank.org/donorportal/.

