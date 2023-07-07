NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Ochsner Blood Bank is meeting people where they are this July to help fight against the critical blood shortage.
The blood donations will focus on collecting blood platelets and type O red cells throughout the Louisiana southeast region. The blood donations go directly to the Ochsner Blood Bank, which supports over 70 percent of Ochsner’s blood needs for patients at Ochsner hospitals.
Blood donors must meet the following requirements:
- Be at least 17 years old and weigh at least 110 pounds.
- Be over cold or flu symptoms for 72 hours.
- Have had no dental work (including cleaning) in the last 72 hours.
- Have not donated whole blood in the last eight weeks.
- Have had no transfusions in the last 3 months.
- Have not lived with a person who HAS hepatitis in the last 12 months.
- Have had no tattoos or piercings in the last month from a facility that is regulated by the state of Louisiana; or in the last 3 months from a facility that is NOT regulated by the state of Louisiana.
Blood platelet donations will be held exclusively at Ochsner Medical Center – New Orleans Blood Donor Center at 1516 Jefferson Highway Monday though Thursday 8 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday to Sunday The office is located next to OMC Medical Library – Hospital on the1st floor.
Check out a location near you listed below:
Monday, July 10th
Pelican Point Carwash
5805 Jefferson Hwy., Elmwood, LA 70123
9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Saturday, July 15th
St. Mary Golf & Country Club
585 Fairview Dr., Berwick, LA 70342
10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Sunday, July 16th
Knights Of Columbus Belle Chasse #6357
9016 Hwy 23, Belle Chasse, LA 70037
9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Monday, July 17th
Ochsner Therapy & Wellness – Tchoupitoulas
5300 Tchoupitoulas St., New Orleans, LA 70115
10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Tuesday, July 18th
Fletcher Technical and Community College
1407 Highway 311, Schriever, LA 70395
9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Thursday, July 20th
St. Bernard Parish Hospital
8000 West Judge Perez Dr., Chalmette, LA 70043
6:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
Friday, July 21st
Ochsner Health Center – Covington
1000 Ochsner Blvd., Covington, LA 70433
10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Saturday, July 22th
Ochsner St. Anne Hospital
4608 Hwy 1, Raceland, LA 70394
10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Sunday, July 23rd
American Legion Post #222
4101 Patriot St., Marrero, LA 70072
12 p.m. – 4 p.m.
Monday, July 24th
Leonard J. Chabert Medical Center
1978 Industrial Blvd., Houma, LA 70363
10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Wednesday, July 26th
Ochsner Baptist – A Campus of Ochsner Medical Center
2700 Napoleon Ave., New Orleans, LA 70115
10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Thursday, July 27th
St. Charles Parish Hospital
1057 Paul Maillard Rd., Luling, LA 70070
7 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Friday, July 28th
Ochsner Medical Center – Northshore
100 Medical Center Dr., Slidell, LA 70461
10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
For those who cannot make the designated time appointments can be booked by phone at 504-842-3375 or online at: https://ochsnerbloodbank.org/donorportal/.
Latest Posts:
Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.