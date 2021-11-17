Ochsner Blood Bank offering $15 Thanksgiving turkey vouchers to donors

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — With the holiday season quickly approaching, blood is in peak demand.

Ochsner Blood Banks are encouraging donations and as a gesture of appreciation, donors through Nov. 24 will receive a $15 voucher for a Thanksgiving turkey at Rouses.

Donors can visit one of three Ochsner Hospital Blood Banks to collect their voucher and enter a raffle to win two tickets to an upcoming New Orleans Saints game.

OMC-New Orleans Blood Donor Center: 1516 Jefferson Highway, New Orleans (Next to OMC Medical Library – Hospital, 1st Floor) Blood donation: Mon-Thu 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Fri 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Sat 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Platelet donation: Mon-Thu 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.; Fri 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; Sat 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Ochsner Medical Center – West Bank Campus: 2500 Belle Chasse Highway, Gretna Wed-Thu 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Ochsner Medical Center – Kenner: 200 West Esplanade, Suite 101 Mon-Tue 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.



All blood types are being requested, with a special need for Type O Negative/Positive.

Please call (504) 842-3375 or visit www.ochsner.org/bloodbank for more information.