NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Meteorologists at the National Weather Service in New Orleans say the tornado that tore through the Arabi community Monday was at least an EF-3.

On the Enhanced Fujita scale, an EF-3 tornado has winds between 136 mph and 165 mph.

This is only a preliminary report. Survey crews are continuing to survey the damage in St. Bernard Parish.

Officials say a final assessment of the tornado including results of the entire damage survey are expected to be completed in the next day or two.

At least one person was killed during the severe storm, according to St. Bernard Parish President Guy McInnis.

Local officials continue to ask residents in the affected areas to stay off of the roads until debris and power lines are cleared.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.