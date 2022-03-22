NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The National Weather Service in New Orleans reported a large tornado moving across a section of the city just after 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday evening.

The NWS retweeted a video of the twister as it rumbled across the Lower Ninth Ward with specific instructions to find shelter immediately.

Minutes earlier, a tornado was observed near Lacombe, about 11 miles southeast of Covington. The twister was moving northeast at 45 mph.

Tornado OBSERVED near Lacombe, about 11 miles southeast of Covington. Moving NE at 45 mph. Tornado Warning continues until 8:15 PM for St. Tammany Parish.



At 7:50 p.m., the NWS reported that the tornado and associated storm have moved to the east. There are still showers around but none are severe at this time.

The NWS reported a tornado warning still in effect for Slidell, Picayune (Miss.), Nicholson (Miss.) until 8:30 p.m. CDT