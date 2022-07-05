NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Late Tuesday morning, the National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Warning for Jefferson, Orleans, Plaquemines, and St. Charles Parishes until 2:15 p.m.
The warning includes the cities of New Orleans, Metairie, and Kenner.
NWS urges residents to be safe and avoid walking or driving through flood waters, and move to higher ground.
NOLA Ready announced that neutral ground parking will be allowed until 8 p.m. on Tuesday.
In a Tweet, NOLA Ready said the following:
“NEVER drive through flood waters. It’s dangerous for you, your vehicle, and can push water into nearby homes and businesses. -If water rises around your car, abandon the car immediately.”
NOLA Ready reminds residents to report street flooding and life-threatening emergencies by calling 911.
Here’s a list of streets in New Orleans where flooding is being reported:
- Gentilly / 610 Underpass — Underpass Closed
- Almonaster Ave / Higgins Blvd
- 2100 Dauphine St
- Bourbon St / Kerlerec St
- Washington Ave / Annunciation St
- Bourbon St / St Peter St
- 3722 Downman Rd
- Dauphine St / Iberville St
- 300 Blk Bourbon St
- Dauphine St / St Louis St
- Paris Ave / I-610 E
- Magazine St / St Mary St
- Simon Bolivar Ave / Calliope St
- Chippewa St / 3rd St
- 4900 Chef Menteur Hwy
- 3900 N Claiborne Ave
- Gentilly Blvd / I-610 E
- 4512 N Robertson St
- Hammond St / Viola St
- Dale St / Warfield St
- Chef Menteur Hwy / Crowder Blvd
- 8000 Downman Rd
- Alvar St / N Robertson St
- 600 Blk Esplanade Ave
- Elysian Fields Ave / N Miro St
- Poydras St / S Peters St
- Calliope St / S Peters St
- N Carrollton Ave / City Park Ave