NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Late Tuesday morning, the National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Warning for Jefferson, Orleans, Plaquemines, and St. Charles Parishes until 2:15 p.m.

The warning includes the cities of New Orleans, Metairie, and Kenner.

NWS urges residents to be safe and avoid walking or driving through flood waters, and move to higher ground.

NOLA Ready announced that neutral ground parking will be allowed until 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

In a Tweet, NOLA Ready said the following:

“NEVER drive through flood waters. It’s dangerous for you, your vehicle, and can push water into nearby homes and businesses. -If water rises around your car, abandon the car immediately.”

NOLA Ready reminds residents to report street flooding and life-threatening emergencies by calling 911.

Here’s a list of streets in New Orleans where flooding is being reported:

Gentilly / 610 Underpass — Underpass Closed

Almonaster Ave / Higgins Blvd

2100 Dauphine St

Bourbon St / Kerlerec St

Washington Ave / Annunciation St

Bourbon St / St Peter St

3722 Downman Rd

Dauphine St / Iberville St

300 Blk Bourbon St

Dauphine St / St Louis St

Paris Ave / I-610 E

Magazine St / St Mary St

Simon Bolivar Ave / Calliope St

Chippewa St / 3rd St

4900 Chef Menteur Hwy

3900 N Claiborne Ave

Gentilly Blvd / I-610 E

4512 N Robertson St

Hammond St / Viola St

Dale St / Warfield St

Chef Menteur Hwy / Crowder Blvd

8000 Downman Rd

Alvar St / N Robertson St

600 Blk Esplanade Ave

Elysian Fields Ave / N Miro St

Poydras St / S Peters St

Calliope St / S Peters St

N Carrollton Ave / City Park Ave