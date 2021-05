NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Officials from the National Weather Service and City of New Orleans are briefing the media near damage caused from severe weather and a reported Tornado early Wednesday morning.

Those expected to speak at the briefing include:

Lauren Nash, Warning Coordination Meteorologist, National Weather Service New Orleans

Collin Arnold, Director, New Orleans Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (NOHSEP)

Ramsey Green, Deputy CAO of Infrastructure