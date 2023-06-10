NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Nurses and patients gathered at Duncan Plaza to voice their concerns about LCMC acquiring Tulane Medical Hospital in Downtown New Orleans and plans to close it.

“We are left in a limbo.”

Calia Chavis, who is a registered nurse at Tulane Medical Center, described the situation as “detrimental” to the nurses and patients at the hospital.

“It’s important that LCMC should be talking to the people who it mostly impacts, which are the nurses, all the staff as well as all of the patients,” she said.

According to Chavis, her fellow nurses, including herself and patients, were left unaware of the $150 million deal that was made behind closed doors and that their hospital will potentially be closed soon.

“We found out from the news, we found out from Twitter but not from LCMC directly that LCMC wanted to close our hospital.”

Chavis says that Tulane Medical Center is expected to close under new management and will be moved to East Jefferson Hospital in Metairie, leaving nurses and patients affected by LCMC’s decisions.

“A lot of patients that we provide care to do not have transportation, who don’t have adequate insurance.”

LCMC leaders have not responded to a request for comment.

