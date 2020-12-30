Nunez offers drone pilot training

Nunez Community College in Chalmette invites the public to register for a drone pilot training course offered by the college’s STEAM Department in January.

The five-week course, which costs $300 per student, will begin Jan. 16. Students will attend a three-hour lab on the Nunez campus on Saturdays and participate in online assignments throughout the week. Students have the choice of attending Saturday labs in the morning (9AM-12PM) or afternoon (1PM-4PM).

The course will teach students the basics of drone flight and photography. At the conclusion of the course students will be prepared to take the FAA’s Part 107 sUAS (small Unmanned Aircraft System) exam.

To register for the course visit Nunez.edu and click on Workforce Training-Continuing Education>Available Courses>sUAS Drone Pilot Training. Students must be at least 16 years old. Space is limited.

The mission of the Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math (STEAM) Department at Nunez is the proliferation of STEAM and its related skills throughout the community.

Registration for Nunez’s full slate of Spring 2021 classes is also open now at Nunez.edu. Classes begin Jan. 20.