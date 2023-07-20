NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Nunez Community College has partnered with New Orleans East Hospital and the Louisiana Board of Regents in an effort to help hospital workers accelerate their careers.

Starting in the fall, NOEH employees can enroll in Nunez’s Practical Nursing Program, giving those in a non-nursing position the opportunity to earn a career and technical certification.

This will enable them to take the NCLEX to become Licensed Practical Nurses.

The program will allow enrolled employees to keep their work schedules while focusing on their studies.

“For working individuals trying to go to nursing school, the biggest barriers are financial assistance and scheduling, having to take time off to go to school,” said NOEH’s Chief Nursing and Operating Officer CJ Marbley.

The idea stemmed from a conversation between Nunez and NOEH officials on the nurse shortage and the great number of people wanting to join the field but lack resources and time.

A proposal was sent to the Louisiana Board of Regents, known for encouraging colleges to make nursing programs more accessible. This resulted in $450,000 in funding for the program.

The money will lay the groundwork for the two-year program bringing in 20 LCMC, NOEH employees and covers tuition, books, supplies and transportation to and from the Chalmette Nunez campus.

Enrolled NOEH employees will also receive mentoring through the New Orleans Black Nurses Association with social and psychological coaching from the Metropolitan Human Services District.

“One of the things we’ve recognized is that there may be a need for counseling and additional support for students. We’ve found in the past that a lot of fears and mental barriers have resulted in failure,” said Marbley.

Marbley mentions the NOEH students will be together during class, rotations and possibly even at work as the hope is to bring them on as nurses at New Orleans East or LCMC Health.

Anyone looking to apply for the Fall 2023 semester can do so on Nunez’s website to begin classes on August 15. Applications for the Spring 2024 term will be accepted from August 1 until October 31.

