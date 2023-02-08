NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— WGNO’s Kenny Lopez spoke with N’Sync’s Joey Fatone about being one of the Krewe of Orpheus’ celebrity monarchs this year.

This year’s Orpheus parade theme, ‘Dark Dictums of Childhood’ will roll Uptown with 42 floats, 1,500 riders, and 30 marching bands. The parade will be led by Emmy and Golden Globe award winner Darren Criss, who also starred on the hit TV show, “Glee.” Another face you will recognize leading the parade is Joey Fatone from the superpop band, “N’Sync.” Both Fatone and Criss will be this year’s monarchs. Joey Fatone will headline the post parade gala, “Orpheuscapade,” which is open to the public.

The Krewe of Orpheus will celebrate its 30th anniversary on Monday, February 20th for Lundi Gras.