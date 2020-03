NOWFE Wine Dinners — so many restaurants, so little time…

NEW ORLEANS – Begin your New Orleans Wine & Food Experience with an intimate wine dinner at one of New Orleans’ premier restaurants.

Dine with friends and make new ones, while learning about the wine and food pairings directly from the wineries and the chefs that crafted them. Different wineries are featured at each restaurant.

All NOWFE Wine Dinners take place on Wednesday, March 18.

Tommy’s Cuisine

A Tour of Italy

March 18, 2020 at 7:00pm

$95 (exclusive of tax & gratuity)

Brennan’s

Wilson Daniels Luxury Imports

March 18, 2020 at 7:00pm

$175 (exclusive of tax & gratuity)

Restaurant August

Tablas Creek Vineyard

March 18, 2020 at 7:00pm

$125 (inclusive of tax & gratuity)

SoBou

Banville Wine Merchants

March 18, 2020 at 7:00pm

$95 (inclusive of tax & gratuity)

Domenica

Castello Banfi

March 18, 2020 at 7:00pm

$100 (inclusive of tax & gratuity)

The Grill Room at Windsor Court

Inglenook

March 18, 2020 at 7:00pm

$145 (inclusive of tax & gratuity)

Rib Room

Flambeaux Wine

March 18, 2020 at 7:00pm

$155 (inclusive of tax & gratuity)

Copper Vine

Huneeus Wines

March 18, 2020 at 7:00pm

$150 (inclusive of tax & gratuity)

M Bistro at the Ritz-Carlton, New Orleans

Heitz Cellars

March 18, 2020 at 7:00pm

$149 (inclusive of tax & gratuity)

The Steakhouse at Harrah’s, New Orleans

Ferrari-Carano Vineyards & Winery

March 18, 2020 at 7:00pm

$100 (inclusive of tax & gratuity)

Rizzuto’s Ristorante & Chop House

Orin Swift Cellars

March 18, 2020 at 7:00pm

$144 (inclusive of tax & gratuity)

Café Reconcile

Hendrick’s Gin

March 18, 2020 at 7:00pm

$100 (inclusive of tax & gratuity)

Broussard’s

The Prisoner Wine Company

March 18, 2020 at 7:00pm

$115 (exclusive of tax & gratuity)

Pelican Club

Lagniappe Peak Vineyards

March 18, 2020 at 7:00pm

$145 (inclusive of tax & gratuity)

Shaya

Clos de Gat Winery

March 18, 2020 at 7:00pm

$125 (inclusive of tax & gratuity)

The Tea Garden at Belladonna

Jackson Family Wines

March 18, 2020 at 7:00pm

$110 (inclusive of tax & gratuity)