NOWFE: Thursday, March 19 schedule of events

NEW ORLEANS – Day two of the New Orleans Wine and Food Experience kicks off at 2:00 p.m. with Vinola. Immediately following Vinola is the Royal Street Stroll. These two events are the best way to get yourself into the mood for a fun-filled, jam-packed NOWFE weekend!

Vinola

The Capital on Baronne

Thursday, March 19

2:00 PM – 4:30 PM

Now back on Thursday! True wine connoisseurs, with a higher level of appreciation for fine wines, will enjoy the opportunity to sample rare and highly valued wines, each one boasting a retail value of at least $75.

Elite wines from around the world will be presented by winemakers themselves. Vinola also features participating restaurants that provide delectable samples of food to go with your upscale wine.

Trade, The VIP and The Connoisseur Package attendees entrance starts at 1:30 p.m.

The Capital on Baronne 210 Baronne Street, Suite 100, New Orleans, LA 70112

Royal Street Stroll – Presented by Chase Private Client

Royal Street

Thursday, March 19

5:30 PM – 8:30 PM

A true New Orleans experience! This definitive evening event of the New Orleans Wine and Food Experience brings together New Orleans greatest gifts; rare antiques, fine music, live jazz, and stunning historic architecture, with the world’s most outstanding wines.

Shop the enchanting galleries of Royal Street while experiencing wine offerings at each stop and food tent along the way. Grab your wine-themed costume and join us as we celebrate the season of wine and food in New Orleans!

The VIP and The Connoisseur Package attendees, as well as VIP a la carte entrance starts at 5pm.

RAIN OR SHINE