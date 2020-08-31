NOWFE: The Bower Wine Dinner featuring wines by K Vintners

NEW ORLEANS – Continue your New Orleans Wine & Food Experience with an intimate wine dinner at the Bower.

Dine with friends and make new ones, while learning about the wine and food pairings directly from the wineries and the chefs that crafted them.

The dinner will take place on September 23, at 7:00 p.m.

The five-course dinner will be prepared by Executive Chef Marcus Woodham. Chef Marcus was born in Bayou Goula, Louisiana. He helped open Galatoire’s Bistro in Baton Rouge and John Besh’s Luke in New Orleans.

Chef Marcus served as Sous Chef for five years at Restaurant Patois. He became Executive Chef at Tivoli & Lee in 2013 and assumed this position at Tujague’s Restaurant in 2016. This talented young chef joined Bar Frances in March 2018, bringing his flare for southern specialties with him.

Continuing with Latter Hospitality, he assisted in opening Claret Wine & Cocktail Bar as the executive chef, developing an extensive cheese and charcuterie program along with ingredient driven small plates.

View the full dinner menu here.

To purchase tickets and make reservations, call the restaurant directly 504.582.9738.

Tickets are $100, inclusive of tax and gratuity.