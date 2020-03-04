NOWFE: Friday, March 20 schedule of events

NEW ORLEANS – Grab your NOWFE glass and get ready for 12 straight hours of wine and food adventures. Day three of the New Orleans Wine & Food Experience promises to dazzle and delight. Attendees can choose from five labs, five experiences, and the Friday night Grand Tasting.

LABS

Natural Wines Roundtable

New Orleans Culinary & Hospitality Institute

10:00 AM – 11:00 AM

The term natural wine is somewhat ambiguous and there are disagreements between fans of the wines as to what exactly constitutes a natural wine. One popular phrase is the idea that “nothing is added and nothing is taken away.”

Sample a selection of on-trend natural wines and join the discussion: -How do we define Natural? -Sustainable vs. Organic vs. Biodynamic vs. Minimal Intervention vs. Natural vs. Orange -The Sulfur question -What should you be looking for in a Natural Producer? -What does it take to produce great Natural wines? -What are the best sources to learn more?

Our Panel: Moderator: Mike Kennedy – Importer/Distributor, Pioneer Wine & Spirits of Louisiana Panelist: Evan Goldstein – Master Sommelier Panelist: Jonathan Gray – Distributor Sales, Uncorked Fine Wine & Spirits Panelist: Neil Gernon – Producer/Distributor, Vending Machine Winery, Select Wines Panelist: Catherine Markel – Fine Wine Retailer, Faubourg Wines Panelist: Alexandra Minton – Wine Director, Pontchartrain Hotel

Purely Pinot: An Interactive Tasting Exploration

New Orleans Culinary & Hospitality Institute

11:15 AM – 12:15 PM

Presented by Jackson Family Wines Ever wonder how your individual assessment of wine stacks up against a group impression? Join Gilian Handelman- the Vice President of Wine Education for Jackson Family Wines for an unusual tasting exercise that will illuminate the wide world of Pinot Noir styles—and you will be providing the tasting notes!

Using an online app, members of the audience will register the aromas, flavor, body and much more, which are then instantly transformed into charts that provide a real-time assessment of the wines. This seminar is not only fun and innovative, but it will provide you with newfound Pinot Noir expertise.

Brave New World: Fruit Forward Wines Presented by Master Sommelier Evan Goldstein

New Orleans Culinary & Hospitality Institute

12:30 PM – 1:30 PM

The appetite for fruit-driven, lighter-style reds shows no sign of fading.

These wines can come in the form of blends or as single varietals: Cinsault, Grenache, Syrah and Carignan are the varieties to look for. Join Master Sommelier Evan Goldstein for this global tasting of ‘fruit forward wines from the new world.’

Hyde Estate Winery will also showcase on the panel.

1:45 PM – 2:45 PM

David & Goliath in the Wine World: Fostering “Small” Wineries in a “Large” Place

New Orleans Culinary & Hospitality Institute

Join the proprietors/winemakers of Coursey Graves, Flambeaux & Lando Wines for a tasting of their highly rated Cabernets, Zinfandels, Chardonnays, and Pinot Noirs. While young at heart (and spirit), collectively, these gentlemen have 45 plus years in the wine industry, all of which eventually lead them to the development of their namesake wineries.

Throughout the tasting, they will share their thoughts on the current state of the industry, how & why their wines and wineries are different from the Goliaths of the industry. Be prepared for a laugh or two and to enjoy some of the most sought after wines coming out of Sonoma County. If you’re like us, you’ll be thrilled with this experience.

Sweet Indulgence: Dessert Wines

Le Salon at the Windsor Court

3:15 PM – 4:15 PM

William Burkhart, Sommelier of the Windsor Court, will delve into a selection of dessert wines that pair perfectly with a selection of cheeses and an array of dessert types: creamy; buttery; chocolate; fruit-driven– served in the Windsor Court Hotel’s elegant tea service style.

Additionally in the lineup, attendees will taste eight wines from Trinchero Family Estates and and Domaine de La Coume du Roy.

EXPERIENCES

French Quarter Cellar Strut

Various

11:00 AM – 1:00 PM

A lively tour around the French Quarter, where you will have an unprecedented look into some of the city’s most impressive wine cellars. Sample special selections in the cellars of Restaurant R’evolution, Brennan’s, and more.

A history tour guide will accompany this small group, sharing a unique perspective on wine and food in the French Quarter. *We will contact you with the start location prior to the event.

Broussard’s 100th Anniversary

Broussard’s

11:00 AM – 1:00 PM

The legendary Broussard’s Restaurant & Courtyard is celebrating its upcoming 100th anniversary. In honor of this momentous occasion, a curator from the Hermann-Grima House will join us to tell us about the history of the property.

Chef Jimi Setchim will prepare a beautiful 3-course lunch featuring some of the dishes that helped carry this historic restaurant through the century, while each course will be paired with a glass of champagne. We invite you to kick off their second century with us.

Broussard’s Restaurant & Courtyard in the Josephine Room 819 Conti St, New Orleans, LA 70112

Al Fresco Rinfresco: Pizza E Vino

Kitchen in the Garden

12:00 PM – 1:30 PM

A festive al fresco walk about at the new outdoor kitchen within City Park’s beautiful Botanical Garden. Pizza bites of varying styles–fired in the Garden’s wood-burning pizza oven – will be shared by local favorites: Pizza Domenica, Theo’s Neighborhood Pizza, and Reginelli’s Pizzeria.

Several Italian varietals will be paired with each pizza makers offerings. Mangia bevi e sposati!

Fried Chicken & Bubbles

Pythian Market (In Laurenia – Second Floor)

2:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Enjoy a fine selection of bubbles to include champagnes and sparkling wines paired with Willie Mae’s fried chicken and delicious side dishes.

Experience the “casual chic” of the food and beverage world with one of the best combinations we know.

The Meatball Chronicles with Breaking Bad’s Debrianna Mansini

The W French Quarter Sundeck

7:00 PM – 9:30 PM

We Live, We Love, We Cook. The Meatball Chronicles follows one woman through humorous and sometimes heart wrenching meals that align with stories of her childhood, her relationships with men, and in particular, her complicated relationship with her mother. Mansini crafts this piece in a way that transcends her own story into universal themes that anyone who has a family can love.

As she kneads the dough and thickens the sauce through each Italian recipe, the stories associated with those recipes reveal the complex ways that families cope, laugh, grieve, and show their love through food. In a new twist in dinner theater, Sobou Chef Daren Paretto will prepare small bites of Creole Italian dishes from his childhood.

About Debrianna Mansini: Debrianna Mansini is an actress–well-known for her role as Fran in Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul. She has also appeared in Crazy Heart and Hell or High Water opposite Oscar winner Jeff Bridges. She will be in the upcoming CBS series Interrogation opposite Vincent D’Onofrio; as well as, Rattlesnake and Messiah on Netflix. Debriana wrote and performs The Meatball Chronicles as a solo show.

MAIN EVENT

The Grand Tasting

The Sugar Mill

5:30 PM – 9:00 PM

The Grand Tasting Friday Evening at NOWFE showcases wines from around the world and food served by New Orleans Finest Chefs.

Wine connoisseurs will take pleasure in the opportunity to meet winemakers, ask questions and taste special appellations from across the globe. Novice wine drinkers will simply enjoy the experience of trying many new wines and learning what they like about different styles, varieties and price ranges.

All attendees will appreciate the prospect of chatting with well-known and up-and-coming chefs in the culinary world. The Fleur de Lis Culinary Awards will also bestow upon the winners at the Grand Tastings!

*The VIP and The Connoisseur Package attendees, as well as VIP a la carte entrance starts at 5:00pm

The Sugar Mill

VIP Entrance: 1040 South Peters Street, New Orleans, LA 70130