NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The newest airline in Louisiana announced on Tuesday, July 18, the newly added nonstop destination.

Breeze Airways will now give passengers the option of a nonstop trip to Fort Myers, Florida beginning November 2. Leaving from the New Orleans Louis Armstrong International Airport, the service runs on Thursdays and Sundays with one-way fares starting at $49.

The trip runs seasonally during the Winter and Spring months.

This will be the 14 nonstop flight offered by Breeze, the others include:

Bentonville-Fayetteville, AR

Charleston, SC

Hartford, CT

Jacksonville, FL

Los Angeles, CA

Louisville, KY

Norfolk, VA

Orlando, FL

Pittsburgh, PA

Raleigh-Durham, NC

Richmond, VA

Savannah, GA

Tulsa, OK

Tickets for the deal must be purchased by July for travel by January 2024.

