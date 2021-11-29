Nov. 29 is the final day to apply for Hurricane Ida relief from FEMA

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Today, November 29, a big deadline has arrived. All FEMA applications must be submitted by midnight.

Both homeowners and renters, affected by Hurricane Ida are eligible for disaster assistance, but today is the last day to apply for financial help.

Residents in the following 25 parishes are eligible:

Ascension

Assumption

East Baton Rouge

East Feliciana

Iberia

Iberville

Jefferson

Lafourche

Livingston

Orleans

Plaquemines

Pointe Coupee

St. Bernard

St. Charles

St. Helena

St. James

St. John the Baptist

St. Martin

St. Mary

St. Tammany

Tangipahoa

Terrebonne

Washington

West Baton Rouge

West Feliciana

If you applied with FEMA before Nov. 29 and later discover that your insurance did not cover all losses, you have up to a year to submit additional documentation to FEMA.

FEMA is asking applicants to stay in touch with them to make sure the disaster-assistance process stays on track. Missing or incorrect information could hold things up.

Residents can update their contact information and report additional damage by doing one of the following:

Go online at disasterassistance.gov

Call the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362 (multilingual operators are available)

Download the FEMA app