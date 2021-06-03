Not yet able to read, but these boys can write. They wrote a book

Statewide Coronavirus Dashboard

Published authors before they hit first grade

NEW ORLEANS – In their kindergarten class, the Class of 2033, these kids are all on the same page.

The same pages.

The pages of the book they wrote.

WGNO’s Bill Wood says they are published authors.

Five, six and one seven-year-old.

The name of the book is The Year We Almost Lost Mardi Gras.

It’s about their favorite Mardi Gras moments.

And how they missed those moments during the pandemic.

In their Sunday best, they dressed up for their very own book signing party.

They signed autographs.

They greeted parents, friends and fans.

They shared the tale of Mardi Gras in the year of a pandemic.

They recall moments they missed.

Like catching Zulu coconuts.

Like seeing a dad on a float from the Krewe of Thoth and Krewe of Tucks.

It’s the year they remember because they figured they’d have to forget it.

Now, they’re inviting the world to read all about it.

They’ll take some time off from writing now.

It’s summer.

Time to relax.

And then get ready for the fall.

And first grade.

