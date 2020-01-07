Not surprisingly, LSU projected to have more fans in Dome

Can you believe it? 2020 is here, and with it LSU’s first shot at a national title since the 2007 season.

The CFP championship game between the Tigers and the Tigers is set to take place on Monday, January 13.

Thanks to our friends at Vivid Seats, we have the initial Fan Forecast for the game.

Compiled based on purchases made via Vivid Seats, our Fan Forecast is used to predict which team will have an advantage in the stands — and as of writing LSU, playing in their home state, will control the overwhelming majority of the stands (62%) at the Superdome.

Fan Forecast: LSU Fans: 62% Clemson Fans: 38%



Average Cost of a Ticket Sold 2019: $1,559 2018: $489 2017: $2,149 2016: $1,234 2015: $630 2014: $804



