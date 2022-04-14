Not pepperoni. Not sausage. Not on top of this pie

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – We interrupt this program to join a pizza, already in progress.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood says there’s no pepperoni, no sausage, no meatballs on this pizza.

It’s shrimp.

It’s good and it’s for a good cause.

When you take a bite from a slice at Fat Boys Pizza on Metairie Road, in Metairie, one dollar goes to Hospitality Cares.

That’s the non-profit that helps hospitality workers when they need it when they’re in a crisis.

Here at Fat Boys Pizza, the secret may be in the sauce.

But in the kitchen, they want to shout it out and let the world now know.

It’s okay to eat pizza on a meatless Monday.

Or maybe on seafood Friday.

That’s if you invite shrimp to appear on the pie.

In the spirit of the state, famous for seafood all over the world, it’s here.

It’s simply a slice of Louisiana life.