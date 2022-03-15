On a mission with 1,000 carats

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – They’re not lost in space.

Just finding a way through a life-size model of the International Space Station.

Located in Louisiana.

At the planetarium in Kenner.

The space station is a replica.

But the mission, this mission according to WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood, it’s the real thing.

The woman here is Dianna.

And you need to know, diamonds are Dianna’s best friend.

She runs her own jewelry store.

It’s in Lafayette, Louisiana.

With her jewelry designer Julian Blanchard, they’re signing people up to make history.

They’re sending diamonds, for the first time, into space.

They’ll spend about a month aboard the space station.

It’s a ten-million-mile journey.

About one million carats will be all aboard.

It’s all because of an invitation from NASA for businesses to buckle up and blast off for a roundtrip ticket to space.

To go where no diamond has gone before.

If you want one, just click right here for more information.